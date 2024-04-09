Red Sox dealt major injury blow after hot start to season

The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a surprisingly good start this season, but they received some brutal injury news ahead of their home opener.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow announced on Tuesday that starting shortstop Trevor Story will miss the remainder of the season. Story injured his shoulder on Friday while diving for a ball that was hit by Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout. The 31-year-old has since been diagnosed with a fractured glenoid, which will require surgery and keep him out at least six months.

Breaking @wbz news… Craig Breslow announces that Trevor Story has a fractured glenoid in his left shoulder – will have surgery Friday with Dr Neal Neal S ElAttrache in LA and will be out six months – in other words, out for the 2024 season. @redsox pic.twitter.com/khPDBP1DsA — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) April 9, 2024

Story underwent elbow surgery prior to last season and was limited to 43 games. He has played in just 145 games since the Red Sox signed him to a 6-year, $140 million deal prior to the 2022 season.

Expectations were very low for the Red Sox heading into the season after a quiet winter that even frustrated one of their own star players. They have gotten off to a solid 7-3 start before even playing a home game, but they will now have to find a way to replace their starting shortstop.