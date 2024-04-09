 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 9, 2024

Red Sox dealt major injury blow after hot start to season

April 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
A Boston Red Sox hat

Aug 23, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Hats and gloves from the Boston Red Sox team near the edge of the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a surprisingly good start this season, but they received some brutal injury news ahead of their home opener.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow announced on Tuesday that starting shortstop Trevor Story will miss the remainder of the season. Story injured his shoulder on Friday while diving for a ball that was hit by Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout. The 31-year-old has since been diagnosed with a fractured glenoid, which will require surgery and keep him out at least six months.

Story underwent elbow surgery prior to last season and was limited to 43 games. He has played in just 145 games since the Red Sox signed him to a 6-year, $140 million deal prior to the 2022 season.

Expectations were very low for the Red Sox heading into the season after a quiet winter that even frustrated one of their own star players. They have gotten off to a solid 7-3 start before even playing a home game, but they will now have to find a way to replace their starting shortstop.

Article Tags

Boston Red SoxTrevor Story
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus