Red Sox could bring back former World Series champion in front office role?

One full decade after winning it all with the Boston Red Sox, one former pitcher could be tasked with helping them try to do so again.

Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reported on Thursday that ex-Red Sox lefty Craig Breslow is in the mix for a front office position in Boston. Breslow has reportedly already interviewed with the Red Sox and is said to be highly regarded in the industry.

The 43-year-old Breslow pitched as a reliever for 12 seasons from 2005-17. That included two separate stints with the Red Sox in 2006 and again from 2012-15. Breslow played a contributory role towards Boston’s 2013 World Series title, making ten appearances that postseason with a 2.45 ERA and four total holds recorded.

After retiring, Breslow joined the front office of the Chicago Cubs and has since ascended to a prominent position behind president Jed Hoyer and GM Carter Hawkins. Breslow’s official title is Cubs assistant GM and director of pitching, duties that he has held since 2020.

The Red Sox recently fired their chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom but seem to be struggling to attract candidates to replace Bloom. There are still some bigger fish that Boston could pursue, but the Yale graduate Breslow has all the makings of a fine hire if the Red Sox ultimately land on him.