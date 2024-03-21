Reds acquire former All-Star infielder in trade with AL team

The MLB offseason is not finished just yet.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Wednesday that the Cincinnati Reds are making a notable trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. Cincinnati is acquiring veteran infielder Santiago Espinal and sending righty pitching prospect Chris McElvain back to Toronto.

Espinal, 29, is a solid get for the Reds. He was an All-Star with the Blue Jays in 2022, batting .267 with seven homers and 51 RBIs in 135 games. Espinal was also a .311 hitter in 2021 but had a mediocre year in 2023, batting .248 over 93 games (in part due to a hamstring issue).

The Reds need the depth with one infielder recently getting a PED ban and another in Matt McLain expected to miss the start of the regular season due to a shoulder injury. McElvain, 23, does have some upside as a pitcher who went 5-5 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 minor-league starts last season. But a more pressing need has been filled for the Reds in acquiring Espinal, who brings experience at three infield positions.