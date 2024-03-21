 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 20, 2024

Reds acquire former All-Star infielder in trade with AL team

March 20, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
A Cincinnati Reds hat

The Reds wear special hats for the 4th of July Weekend during the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, July 2, 2021. Photo Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The MLB offseason is not finished just yet.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Wednesday that the Cincinnati Reds are making a notable trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. Cincinnati is acquiring veteran infielder Santiago Espinal and sending righty pitching prospect Chris McElvain back to Toronto.

Espinal, 29, is a solid get for the Reds. He was an All-Star with the Blue Jays in 2022, batting .267 with seven homers and 51 RBIs in 135 games. Espinal was also a .311 hitter in 2021 but had a mediocre year in 2023, batting .248 over 93 games (in part due to a hamstring issue).

The Reds need the depth with one infielder recently getting a PED ban and another in Matt McLain expected to miss the start of the regular season due to a shoulder injury. McElvain, 23, does have some upside as a pitcher who went 5-5 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 minor-league starts last season. But a more pressing need has been filled for the Reds in acquiring Espinal, who brings experience at three infield positions.

Article Tags

Cincinnati RedsSantiago EspinalToronto Blue Jays
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus