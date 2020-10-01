Reds make unwanted history in getting swept by Braves

The Cincinnati Reds’ loss to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card series was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The Reds lost 5-0 on Thursday, following up on a 13-inning 1-0 loss on Wednesday. It meant the Braves finished off a two-game sweep of the Reds to advance to the NLDS.

That wasn’t all, though. The Reds’ failure to score even one run was a first in MLB playoff history. No team had ever failed to score in a playoff series before, one-game wild card games notwithstanding.

First time in MLB history that a team was eliminated from a postseason series without scoring a run (excluding 1-game wild cards) #reds — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) October 1, 2020

The caveat is that these were the first two-game playoff series in MLB history, but they count all the same.

The Reds got a great outing from Trevor Bauer in Game 1, but their offense wasted it. Thursday’s game was also tight until Atlanta broke things open in the 8th inning. This will come as a huge disappointment to Cincinnati, as they really went for it this season. Ultimately, they end up with nothing to show for it — not even a single run in the postseason.