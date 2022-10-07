Juan Yepez does big bat flip after huge home run for Cardinals
Juan Yepez delivered a huge home run for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, and he celebrated accordingly.
Friday’s Game 1 of the NLWC between the Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies was a pitchers’ duel. The game was scoreless and there were only four total hits by the time Yepez came to the plate in the 7th inning.
Serving as a pinch-hitter for Corey Dickerson, Yepez took a first-pitch cutter from Jose Alvarado and sent it high down the left field line. The ball stayed fair to give Yepez a 2-run home run and the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.
Welcome to the #Postseason, Juan Yepez!#GrindThePepper pic.twitter.com/q1Fxwsv4KA
— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 7, 2022
Yepez watched the ball to see if it would stay fair. Once it was officially a home run, Yepez celebrated with a bat flip.
#POSTSEASON ENERGY!! pic.twitter.com/wqXjkomdbb
— MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2022
We have liftoff. Juan Yepez with the pinch-hit, two run homer to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/lyXuns9Lxi
— Scott Boeck (@ScottBoeck) October 7, 2022
Yepez, 24, batted .253 with a .742 OPS during his rookie season. He’s quickly building a postseason legacy with the Cardinals.