Juan Yepez does big bat flip after huge home run for Cardinals

Juan Yepez delivered a huge home run for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, and he celebrated accordingly.

Friday’s Game 1 of the NLWC between the Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies was a pitchers’ duel. The game was scoreless and there were only four total hits by the time Yepez came to the plate in the 7th inning.

Serving as a pinch-hitter for Corey Dickerson, Yepez took a first-pitch cutter from Jose Alvarado and sent it high down the left field line. The ball stayed fair to give Yepez a 2-run home run and the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Yepez watched the ball to see if it would stay fair. Once it was officially a home run, Yepez celebrated with a bat flip.

We have liftoff. Juan Yepez with the pinch-hit, two run homer to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/lyXuns9Lxi — Scott Boeck (@ScottBoeck) October 7, 2022

Yepez, 24, batted .253 with a .742 OPS during his rookie season. He’s quickly building a postseason legacy with the Cardinals.