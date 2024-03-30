Lip reading video of Jeff McNeil-Rhys Hoskins incident is great

Friday’s heated moment between Milwaukee’s Rhys Hoskins and Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets was certainly entertaining. It gets even more entertaining once you have some idea of what they were saying to each other.

Jomboy Media gave the Hoskins-McNeil back-and-forth one of their viral lip-reading treatments, and the whole thing is outstanding. McNeil was definitely the angrier of the two after Hoskins slid into him at second base, and he was particularly agitated as he felt Hoskins had a reputation for being dirty.

Be warned, much of the language is NSFW.

One of the best lip readings you’ll ever get from a baseball game pic.twitter.com/Y4YJ1BZYsw — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 30, 2024

At one point, McNeil refers to Hoskins as the “dirtiest f—ing player I’ve ever f—ing played with.” He even claimed that the Mets have video of him “doing that s— all the f—ing time.”

Hoskins, for his part, was unimpressed. In addition to his mock-crying gesture, the first baseman could be seen pointing out that “you’re allowed to slide.”

McNeil was adamant, even after the game, that Hoskins’ slide was unacceptable. Hoskins has some history with the Mets, and McNeil seemed well aware of that, which might have informed his opinion.