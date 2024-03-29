Jeff McNeil lost his mind on Rhys Hoskins over slide

Jeff McNeil completely lost his mind on Rhys Hoskins Friday over a slide the new Brewers first baseman made into second base late in the game between Milwaukee and the New York Mets.

Hoskins slid into second in the top of the 8th inning and attempted to take out McNeil to prevent a double play. His efforts worked as McNeil was unable to make a throw to first. But McNeil became completely unglued after that. He stood over Hoskins, pointed at the Brewers first baseman, and was shouting.

Benches and bullpens just emptied in New York after Jeff McNeil took exception to a late slide from Rhys Hoskins into second base. But that was the extent of it. No punches, no ejections. On video review, umpires ruled that Hoskins' slide was legal. pic.twitter.com/TgWVykIipo — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 29, 2024

The slide was reviewed and found to be legal. But that didn’t stop McNeil from being upset. Hoskins even mocked the complaining Mets second baseman.

The Brewers won the game 3-1 to spoil the Mets’ home opener at Citi Field.

McNeil still seemed irked at Hoskins after the game. The Mets second baseman complained that Hoskins had a history of those types of slides.

Jeff McNeil describes Rhys Hoskins' history of slides around the second base bag as "definitely not okay." pic.twitter.com/5fEzU9EkVd — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 29, 2024

The slide by Hoskins may have been a little late, but it certainly was clean and part of the game. McNeil’s reaction was completely over the top.