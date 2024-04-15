Rob Gronkowski had one of most unique ceremonial first pitches ever

The Boston Red Sox had Rob Gronkowski throw out the ceremonial first pitch before their annual Patriots’ Day game on Monday, and the former New England Patriots star made sure to put his own personal stamp on the honor.

Gronkowski’s pitch never reached home plate, but that was by design. The legendary tight end lined up like he was going to deliver a pitch before pivoting to one of his famous “Gronk spikes” and spiking the ball into the ground. You can see the video:

An epic first pitch from Gronk 😤 pic.twitter.com/zRay6vA2D5 — MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2024

Patriots’ Day is a local holiday that commemorates some of the battles that were fought in the Revolutionary War. It is also when the Boston Marathon is run, so the holiday has taken on new meaning in the wake of the 2013 Marathon bombing.

Gronkowski, of course, is one of the most beloved players in New England history. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and caught 79 touchdowns with the team, which led to his Gronk spikes becoming one of the many symbols of the success New England had in the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era. That first pitch probably brought back plenty of memories for fans in Boston.