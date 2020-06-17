Rob Manfred: MLB, MLBPA have ‘framework’ of potential agreement

Rob Manfred’s latest statement is the clearest sign yet that MLB and MLBPA are on track to an agreement to play the 2020 season.

In a statement released Wednesday, the MLB commissioner said he and MLBPA head Tony Clark had put together “a jointly developed framework” that both sides agree could form “the basis of an agreement.” Talks continue, and Manfred said he is urging clubs to continue moving forward with them.

Rob Manfred just issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/0AbaT3AlCJ — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 17, 2020

This is definitely optimistic. It’s hard to imagine Manfred would publicly say that the two sides may have the basis of an agreement if he wasn’t confident that it would lead to something getting done, especially after he had to walk back comments he made regarding the certainty of the 2020 season previously.

The currently proposed deal includes a 60-game schedule with full pro-rated pay for players. It seems possible that a few more games may be added to that, but it certainly looks like the sides are moving toward an agreement.