pixel 1
header
Wednesday, June 17, 2020

New MLB proposal reportedly offers 60 game schedule with pro-rated salary

June 17, 2020
by Grey Papke

MLB logo

Major League Baseball’s new proposal for a 2020 season may form the basis of an agreement, as it includes full pro-rated salaries for players.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, MLB’s proposal is for a 60-game season with full pro-rated salaries and expanded playoffs. MLB is also asking the MLBPA not to file any grievances against the league. A counter-offer is likely, but it may only tack on a few games to the proposed schedule.

This moves both sides closer to a deal in various ways. Owners will want to prevent any grievances, and will also favor the expanded playoffs. A 60-game schedule with full pro-rated salary is much closer to what players have been looking for.

One report states that the two sides are close to a deal to play the season. True or not, it seems as though there’s clear momentum toward an agreement, perhaps by the weekend.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus