New MLB proposal reportedly offers 60 game schedule with pro-rated salary

Major League Baseball’s new proposal for a 2020 season may form the basis of an agreement, as it includes full pro-rated salaries for players.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, MLB’s proposal is for a 60-game season with full pro-rated salaries and expanded playoffs. MLB is also asking the MLBPA not to file any grievances against the league. A counter-offer is likely, but it may only tack on a few games to the proposed schedule.

Source: MLB proposal includes: •60 games in 70 days

•Season starting July 19th/20th

•Full Prorated Salary

•Expanded Playoffs in 2020 and 2021

•Waiving of any potential grievance — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 17, 2020

One more time: Union would figure to counter, perhaps with goal of settling at 65 games. With full pro-rated salaries, that number would get players ~40 percent of their original projected earnings for 2020. Per @JaysonSt, 66 games might work best for scheduling purposes. https://t.co/Dyu3JqNCdg — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 17, 2020

This moves both sides closer to a deal in various ways. Owners will want to prevent any grievances, and will also favor the expanded playoffs. A 60-game schedule with full pro-rated salary is much closer to what players have been looking for.

One report states that the two sides are close to a deal to play the season. True or not, it seems as though there’s clear momentum toward an agreement, perhaps by the weekend.