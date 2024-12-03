Fans furious with Rob Manfred for considering ‘stupid’ MLB rule change

Several fans are unhappy with a potential rule change being considered by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

An article published Monday by The Athletic’s Jayson Stark went viral on social media highlighting part of an interview Manfred had given in October. Speaking on John Ourand’s “The Varsity” podcast two months ago, Manfred shared that there had been “a little buzz” about implementing something called a “Golden At-Bat.”

The discussed idea would give each MLB team a one-time chance on offense to send a hitter of their choice to the plate at any point in the contest.

For example, the New York Yankees could be trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by a single run and have their worst hitters coming up in the bottom of the 9th inning at Yankee Stadium. Instead of sending out a pinch hitter, the Yankees could use their one “Golden At-Bat” of the game and insert Juan Soto or Aaron Judge for a better shot at a game-tying home run.

Given that the idea has not formally been proposed just yet, the exact rules behind any “Golden At-Bat” remain unclear. But that has not stopped fans on X from expressing how much they hate the idea.

Manfred must be stopped. He’s intent on destroying baseball. His golden at bat rule is beyond preposterous. Insane even… — Stirrups Now! (@uniformcritic) December 2, 2024

This golden at bat thing by Manfred isn’t real, is it? It sounds like something neighborhood kids would make up playing backyard wiffle ball. — Ryan Schofield (@scho525) December 3, 2024

If this actually went into effect, I'd seriously consider giving up watching baseball. Holy hell. https://t.co/pWxrqEOnDe — Daniel Massa (@dmassa5) December 2, 2024

While baseball has surely evolved over the last few decades, the sport remains one bound by several traditions and unwritten rules.

A change of such magnitude would completely alter the fabric of how the game is played. That’s why it’s no surprise that many fans don’t seem to be supportive of the idea.

But not all of Manfred’s discussed rule changes have been received with the same vitriol. Earlier this year, Manfred teased a potential change to the MLB All-Star Game that would probably be well-received by most fans.