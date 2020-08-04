Report: Roberto Osuna likely to need Tommy John surgery

Another Houston Astros pitcher appears to be in danger of missing significant time with an elbow injury.

Closer Roberto Osuna is dealing with an elbow injury, and according to Mark Berman of FOX 26, the initial diagnosis is Tommy John surgery.

MLB Source: Initial diagnosis for #Astros closer Roberto Osuna is that he needs to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. However, Osuna is getting a second opinion. If the initial diagnosis is accurate it would be huge loss for the Astros. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 4, 2020

Manager Dusty Baker did not confirm that diagnosis, but signaled pessimism on Osuna’s long-term outlook.

Houston #Astros closer Roberto Osuna is being evaluated today by specialists for his ailing right elbow, but manager Dusty Baker says, "it's not looking real good.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 4, 2020

Tommy John surgery would certainly end Osuna’s 2020 season, and would sideline him for a large portion of 2021 as well. He had appeared in four games this season, posting a 2.08 ERA.

The Astros have already lost ace Justin Verlander for an extended period of time. Losing both pitchers for much of the season would be a huge blow to their championship hopes.