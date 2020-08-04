 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 4, 2020

Report: Roberto Osuna likely to need Tommy John surgery

August 4, 2020
by Grey Papke

Another Houston Astros pitcher appears to be in danger of missing significant time with an elbow injury.

Closer Roberto Osuna is dealing with an elbow injury, and according to Mark Berman of FOX 26, the initial diagnosis is Tommy John surgery.

Manager Dusty Baker did not confirm that diagnosis, but signaled pessimism on Osuna’s long-term outlook.

Tommy John surgery would certainly end Osuna’s 2020 season, and would sideline him for a large portion of 2021 as well. He had appeared in four games this season, posting a 2.08 ERA.

The Astros have already lost ace Justin Verlander for an extended period of time. Losing both pitchers for much of the season would be a huge blow to their championship hopes.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus