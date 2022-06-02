Former MLB All-Star expected to be released

Robinson Cano’s brief stint with the San Diego Padres may be coming to an end soon.

On Wednesday, FanSided’s Robert Murray reported that the Padres are expected to part ways with Cano.

There’s growing chatter that Robinson Cano’s time with the San Diego Padres could soon be coming to an end. Cano, 39, is hitting .094/.121/.094 in 11 games with the Padres. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 1, 2022

Jon Heyman of the New York Post also reported that the Padres could option Cano as early as Thursday. Heyman said that Cano would likely decline the request and become a free agent again.

The Padres are expected to request that Robinson Cano be optioned tomorrow, whereupon Cano would decline, making him a free agent again. @ByRobertMurray first suggested Canó’s time with the Padres may be coming to an end. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 1, 2022

The 39-year-old Cano has struggled since joining the Padres in mid-May. In 11 games, he is hitting .094 with three hits and one RBI.

Cano was designated for assignment by the Mets in early May. After missing the entire 2021 due to testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, he hit just .195 with one home run and three RBI in 12 games for the NL East leaders.

If this is indeed it for Cano’s career, he would finish as one of the better offensive second basemen in MLB history. In 17 seasons, the eight-time All-Star hit .301 with an .840 OPS. His 2,635 hits are the 10th-most at the position all-time, while his 335 career home runs are the second-most.

Cano would have a pretty strong case for the Hall of Fame based on numbers alone. But he may struggle to get in based on his multiple positive tests for performance-enhancing drugs during his career. He tested positive for the banned substance Stanozolol after the 2020 season, and was suspended for 162 games. He also got an 80-game suspension in 2018 when he tested positive for a different substance.