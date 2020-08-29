Robinson Cano uncomfortable with DH role for Mets

Robinson Cano spent the majority of his career in the American League, but that does not mean he is happy with being used at the designated hitter spot.

The New York Mets slugger told reporters on Friday that he was not comfortable in his current role as essentially the team’s full-time DH.

“I don’t feel comfortable being a DH,” said Cano, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “It’s something that I haven’t gotten used to it yet.”

Cano, who is in his second season with the Mets, began the year at his usual second base position but is now being deployed solely as a DH. Teammates Jeff McNeil and Luis Guillorme have since rotated taking over at second.

The Mets now have the DH at their disposal thanks to the universal DH rule that began this season. Cano had made only 51 starts at DH his entire career before this season and clearly is not having the best time in New York.