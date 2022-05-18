Rockies rookie hits foul ball to his family in MLB debut

Colorado Rockies rookie Brian Serven made his Major League debut on Wednesday, and he made sure to provide his family with quite the memento to remember it by.

Serven, a catcher, made his debut Thursday after being called up by the Rockies the day before. He took his first plate appearance in the bottom of the second, and came out swinging. He fouled the first pitch he faced into the stands, which, according to the Rockies, actually found its way into the hands of his family.

Baseball is special 🥹 Brian Serven fouled off the 1st pitch of his 1st major league AB. Where did it end up? In the hands of his family watching him play! pic.twitter.com/Bnadf9AcRC — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 18, 2022

Add that one right to the top of the list of unlikely coincidences. It’s not clear if they caught it on the fly or it was handed to them afterwards, but it’s pretty cool either way.

The Rockies’ TV broadcast also interviewed the family. While nobody mentioned a foul ball, it was pretty funny to hear Serven’s mom mention how the rookie catcher was too busy to see them prior to the game.

Marc Stout speaks with the Serven family pic.twitter.com/CG1R08ai2j — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) May 18, 2022

As cool as this is, Serven wasn’t able to top what one Houston Astros rookie did earlier in the season. Nobody likely will anytime soon, either.