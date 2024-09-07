Rockies CF produces jaw-dropping throw from outfield to get final out of game

Brenton Doyle did his best Jose Guillen impression to secure the win for his ball club on Friday.

The Colorado Rockies center fielder Doyle went viral for his spectacular feat of arm strength in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. With a runner on second and one out as Colorado clung to a 3-2 lead, Milwaukee’s Rhys Hoskins lifted a can of corn into Doyle in the outfield. Doyle made the catch, and Brewer Hicklen, the runner on second, attempted to tag up.

Bad decision, buddy. Doyle produced a laser from the outfield, nailing Hicklen at third base on the fly for the final out of the game. Here is the video of the incredible highlight.

Brenton Doyle with a HOSE pic.twitter.com/ybToK90GaT — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 7, 2024

Hicklen, a pinch runner who stole 42 bases in the minors this season, is known for his speed. But that was still probably an ill-advised decision to test Doyle’s arm and ultimately make the final out at third base.

At 53-89, the Rockies have not had much to feel good about this year. But they got their moment against the NL Central-best Brewers on Friday with Doyle delivering MLB’s single most jaw-dropping throw since this one from a different NL West outfielder last month.