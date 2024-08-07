Dodgers OF made the most unreal throw to get Bryce Harper out

Baseball announcers often overuse the word “perfect” when describing a throw or play. But there’s no mistaking that Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Andy Pages made a perfect throw Tuesday to gun down Bryce Harper from the outfield.

The Philadelphia Phillies had a 4-1 lead over the Dodgers in the top of the 7th inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

Phillies catcher JT Realmuto came up to bat with runners on first and second and just one out. Realmuto skied an 0-2 fastball deep to right field for an out.

Harper, who was standing at second base, tagged on the play and tried to get to third base. 99 times out of 100, Harper probably makes it there safely. But Pages made an immaculate throw from 300 feet away that doubled up Harper to end the inning.

Andy Pages on the money to get Bryce Harper at 3rd 🎯 pic.twitter.com/V6O8ihpO6C — MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2024

Here’s another angle of the throw.

Third baseman Kike Hernandez didn’t even need to catch the ball on a hop. It was right on the money — and needed to be for the Dodgers to get the out.

The Phillies challenged the ruling but the call on the field was upheld. Pages’ highlight reel-worthy throw stood.

But despite Pages putting a charge into Dodger Stadium, the home team’s bats stayed dormant. The Phillies still ended up with a 6-2 win.