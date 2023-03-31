Rockies closer starting season on IL due to anxiety issues

A Colorado Rockies pitcher is taking some time away to address his mental health.

Rockies closer Daniel Bard was placed on the injured list to begin the 2023 season. He revealed on Thursday that it was to due to issues with anxiety.

“It’s a hard thing to admit,” said Bard, per Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette. “But I’ve been through this before. I have enough going on outside the game to realize what’s important … I’m extremely grateful to be in an organization that understands these things and is accepting.”

The 37-year-old Bard debuted for the Boston Red Sox in 2009 and spent five seasons with them. But he was then out of Major League Baseball for seven years (2013-20) as he battled the yips. Bard returned in the 2020 campaign for the Rockies and posted a 3.65 ERA over 23 relief appearances (winning National League Comeback Player of the Year). Last season with Colorado, Bard had an elite 1.79 ERA with 34 saves in 37 opportunities.

Bard then went on to pitch for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic earlier this month but struggled mightily. He allowed eight earned runs in just 1.2 total innings pitched (over three appearances). Bard also threw the pitch that broke Jose Altuve’s right thumb, shelving Altuve for the first few months of the 2023 season.

The former first-round draft pick Bard had a great comeback story the first time around (which you can read more about here). Hopefully Bard takes all the time that he needs to get well this time around (with some combination of Dinelson Lamet, Pierce Johnson, and Brad Hand projected to fill in for the Rockies in the ninth inning until then).