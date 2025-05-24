Rockies security embarrassingly mistakes Phillies player for fan

The Colorado Rockies organization continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Rockies hosted the Philadelphia Phillies this week for a four-game series at Coors Field in Denver, Colo. Thursday’s series finale did not go smoothly for Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas.

Before the game started, Rojas reportedly went into the stands to take a phone call. But as he tried to make his way onto the field to rejoin his team, the security guards at Coors Field mistook him for a fan and would not let him back through. Phillies ace pitcher Zack Wheeler had to talk to security staff to vouch for his teammate.

An all-time moment this morning at Coors Field. Johan Rojas went into the stands to make a phone call. Security guards wouldn’t let Rojas back onto field. They did not believe he was a player. Zack Wheeler had to fetch him. Rockies forever. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) May 22, 2025

Rojas does not have the name or face recognition that his star teammates Wheeler and Bryce Harper have. But the 24-year-old does have over 200 games of MLB experience across three seasons under his belt. Had Wheeler not intervened, one can only imagine the lengths Rojas would have had to go to convince Coors Field security that he was part of the opposing team.

While Rojas did not get an at-bat during the Phillies’ 2-0 win on Thursday, he did take the field as a pinch runner in the top of the 9th inning. Rojas wreaked havoc on the basepaths, swiping second base and getting to third on a throwing error. But he wasn’t shifty enough to avoid getting tagged by Rockies security guards.

The Phillies left Colorado with a four-game sweep of the Rockies, which felt like business as usual amid Colorado’s season from hell.