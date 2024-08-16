Rockies part ways with former All-Star Game MVP

The Colorado Rockies are parting ways with a former All-Star Game MVP just one year after he won the honors.

The Rockies on Friday made the decision to release catcher Elias Diaz in order to promote catching prospect Drew Romo. Diaz had spent the last four seasons as Colorado’s No. 1 catcher.

#Rockies will release C Elias Díaz, as first reported by @DanielAlvarezEE Expect Drew Romo to be promoted and to replace him on the roster as catcher for today’s Padres’ game. — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) August 16, 2024

Diaz is a career .252 hitter with little power, but he put together a 2023 season that made him an All-Star. Not only that, but he hit a game-winning home run in the eighth inning to earn All-Star MVP honors last season. A year later, he is looking for a new job.

Even though Diaz is hitting .270 this season, he does not walk or have significant power. The Rockies are also in rebuilding mode and want to assess some of their younger players, and Diaz, who turns 34 in November, was never likely to be in their long-term plans. Still, one has to think they might have missed the chance to sell high on him at some point last year.