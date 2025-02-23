Rockies prospect had to apologize for his huge bat flip

Colorado Rockies prospect Zac Veen unleashed a bat flip over the weekend that was so ferocious he immediately felt the need to apologize.

Veen blasted a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning of Colorado’s 9-3 Cactus League win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. Veen knew the ball was gone when he hit it and broke out a ruthless bat flip.

The problem is the bat went directly toward Diamondbacks pitcher Billy Corcoran. It seemed like Veen did not intend for that to happen, as he immediately made a gesture toward Corcoran as if to say “my bad.”

108 MPH, 430 feet with a bat flip so hard he had to apologize. pic.twitter.com/CwPV4b7gqC — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) February 22, 2025

You can see another angle of the monster home run and bat flip:

Veen, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, hit .258 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI across 65 minor league games last season. The 23-year-old clearly has some serious pop and the bat flip to go along with it, though he has to work on the direction of his flips.

We have seen how bat flips can infuriate pitchers, but Corcoran seemed to take that one in stride. Perhaps he would have reacted differently in a non-exhibition setting.