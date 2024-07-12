Rockies reportedly pulling All-Star trade candidate off market

With less than three weeks to go now before the MLB trade deadline, the Colorado Rockies are drawing a line in the sand.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports this week that the Rockies are telling interested teams that third baseman Ryan McMahon is not going anywhere. As a result, those hoping for help at the hot corner ahead of the July 30 trade deadline will have to look elsewhere.

McMahon, 29, just made the first All-Star team of his MLB career. It comes on the strength of a superb 2024 season in which McMahon is hitting a career-high .272 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs over 92 games.

The lefty-hitting McMahon has always been a strong power bat, already submitting four different seasons of 20 home runs or more. While that may be aided by the hitter-friendly Coors Field, McMahon is also under contract with Colorado through the 2027 campaign.

At 33-61, the Rockies clearly are not going anywhere this season. But it appears that they view McMahon as a continued long-term building block.