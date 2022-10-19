Roger Clemens gets notable gig at ALCS

This year’s ALCS features two of Roger Clemens’ former teams, and he will be front and center as it kicks off.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported on Wednesday that the retired pitching great Clemens will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for Game 1 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros.

The 11-time All-Star Clemens had notable stints with both teams. He pitched for the Yankees from 1999 to 2003, winning back-to-back World Series titles in 1999 and 2000 on top of a Cy Young Award in 2001. Clemens then played for the Astros from 2004 to 2006, taking home another Cy Young Award in 2004 and helping Houston capture the NL pennant in 2005. He finally returned to the Yankees for a one last season in 2007 before retiring.

Game 1 of the ALCS will take place in Houston, meaning it was the Astros who invited Clemens to throw out the first pitch. Houston is a hometown of sorts for Clemens, who went to Spring Woods High School and San Jacinto College (both located in Houston) before attending the University of Texas. The Rocket is also known to be close with Astros ownership.