Royals’ Kyle Isbel makes awesome catch at the wall to save game

Kyle Isbel sacrificed his personal health on Wednesday while making a spectacular catch to help seal a Kansas City Royals win.

The Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Rays were threatening with a runner on second and just one out in the top of the 9th. Taylor Walls hit a ball to deep center that looked like it would score a run and go for extra bases, but Isbel had other ideas. The center fielder ran into the wall while making a great leaping catch for the second out.

KYLE ISBEL!! ARE YOU KIDDING?!? #Royals : Bally Sports | : Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/70W06tWwyj — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 4, 2024

Yes, Isbel even smashed his face into the wall making that grab.

“Took a quick peek at the wall to see where I was at and knew there was going to be a collision, but the game was on the line,” Isbel said after the game.

Isbel also said his nose hurt a little bit. But it was worth the price to help end the game.