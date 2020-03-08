Ryan Braun has funny, blunt take on his Hall of Fame chances

Ryan Braun is nothing but honest about his Hall of Fame chances.

Braun once looked to be on a Hall of Fame track, but a 2011 failed PED test and a 2013 suspension — followed by a drop in his numbers — essentially ensured that’s never going to happen. The outfielder said as much when discussing teammate Christian Yelich on Sunday.

#Brewers Ryan Braun on Christian Yelich: “He’s one of the best players in the game. Obviously I’m not going to the Hall of Fame. He has a real chance to be the next Brewer to be a Hall of Famer.” — Tom (@Haudricourt) March 8, 2020

Unfortunately for Braun, it is quite obvious. It’s especially true if you remember just how many lies Braun told to try to clear his name. Even without those issues, at this point, his numbers probably aren’t good enough. Yelich’s may prove to be, though.