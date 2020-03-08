pixel 1
Sunday, March 8, 2020

Ryan Braun has funny, blunt take on his Hall of Fame chances

March 8, 2020
by Grey Papke

Ryan Braun

Ryan Braun is nothing but honest about his Hall of Fame chances.

Braun once looked to be on a Hall of Fame track, but a 2011 failed PED test and a 2013 suspension — followed by a drop in his numbers — essentially ensured that’s never going to happen. The outfielder said as much when discussing teammate Christian Yelich on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Braun, it is quite obvious. It’s especially true if you remember just how many lies Braun told to try to clear his name. Even without those issues, at this point, his numbers probably aren’t good enough. Yelich’s may prove to be, though.


