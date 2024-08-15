Ryne Sandberg makes big announcement about his health

Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg shared a major announcement about his health on Thursday.

Sandberg on Thursday made an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Cubs for a Cure” radiothon and made a huge announcement about his cancer treatment. The Hall of Famer emotionally revealed that he had just undergone his final cancer treatment earlier on Thursday, and tests detected no cancer in his body.

An emotional Ryne Sandberg has a wonderful health update to share. He had his last treatment for prostate cancer this morning, and tests came back "great" with no cancer detected. “It’s very manageable going forward,” Sandberg says. Donate: https://t.co/Kngb9UeZE7 pic.twitter.com/RkWioLIjDp — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) August 15, 2024

“7:45 this morning, I had my last treatment. All good,” Sandberg said. “11:30, met my oncologist said said the tests were great, cancer undetected, very manageable going forward. That’s the next plan, and just found that out two hours ago.”

Sandberg had announced in January that he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. During his treatment, he appeared at Wrigley Field in June as part of a ceremony in which the Cubs unveiled a statue of him.

From 1982-1997, Sandberg made 10 All-Star teams, won 9 Gold Gloves at second base, and he was named the 1984 NL MVP. Sandberg led the league in runs scored three times, triples once, and home runs once. He also stole 344 bases during his career, including a high mark of 54 in 1985.