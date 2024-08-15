 Skip to main content
Ryne Sandberg makes big announcement about his health

August 15, 2024
by Grey Papke
Ryne Sandberg raises his hand

Jul 23, 2023; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Hall of famer Ryne Sandberg is introduced during the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg shared a major announcement about his health on Thursday.

Sandberg on Thursday made an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Cubs for a Cure” radiothon and made a huge announcement about his cancer treatment. The Hall of Famer emotionally revealed that he had just undergone his final cancer treatment earlier on Thursday, and tests detected no cancer in his body.

“7:45 this morning, I had my last treatment. All good,” Sandberg said. “11:30, met my oncologist said said the tests were great, cancer undetected, very manageable going forward. That’s the next plan, and just found that out two hours ago.”

Sandberg had announced in January that he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. During his treatment, he appeared at Wrigley Field in June as part of a ceremony in which the Cubs unveiled a statue of him.

From 1982-1997, Sandberg made 10 All-Star teams, won 9 Gold Gloves at second base, and he was named the 1984 NL MVP. Sandberg led the league in runs scored three times, triples once, and home runs once. He also stole 344 bases during his career, including a high mark of 54 in 1985.

