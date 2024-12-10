Ryne Sandberg announces rough personal news

Ryne Sandberg shared a brutal update Tuesday regarding his health.

Sandberg shared a note on his Instagram profile to announce that his prostate cancer has returned.

“Unfortunately, we recently learned the cancer has relapsed and it has spread to other organs. This means that I’m back to more intensive treatment. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family,” Sandberg’s statement said.

Sandberg had initially made his cancer diagnosis public in January. Things seemed to be looking up as Sandberg shared in August that tests had detected no cancer in his body. Unfortunately, four months later, the cancer has apparently returned.

Sandberg turned 65 in September. A member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, Sandberg played 16 seasons in MLB, and played all but one of the seasons with the Chicago Cubs. Sandberg made 10 All-Star teams, won 9 Gold Gloves at second base, and he was named the 1984 NL MVP. Sandberg led the league in runs scored three times, triples once, and home runs once. He also stole 344 bases during his career, including a high mark of 54 in 1985.