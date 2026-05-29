Giants make change to coaching staff 2 months into season

The San Francisco Giants ’ poor start to the 2026 season is beginning to come with some consequences.

The Giants announced Friday that third base coach Hector Borg has been removed from his duties as third base coach and will be reassigned to a new role in the organization. Ron Wotus, a member of the Giants’ coaching staff from 1998 to 2021, will return to coach third base on an interim basis.

The #SFGiants announced today that they have reassigned third base coach Hector Borg to a new role within their player development staff. Ron Wotus will fill the third base coaching role on an interim basis until the organization identifies a permanent replacement. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 29, 2026

The decision to reassign Borg was not a coincidence. He has been roundly criticized this season for his poor decisions as third base coach, including some needlessly aggressive sends that got runners thrown out at the plate. The final straw appears to have come Wednesday, when he tried to wave Willy Adames home from second with one out despite the fact that the Arizona Diamondbacks were relaying the ball back to the infield before Adames even made it to third.

It has been a wild ride for Hector Borg as the San Francisco Giants third base coach this season…



He made another mistake today 😬



Here’s a compilation of his mistakes from just this season. pic.twitter.com/y9Ryg1MLIP — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) May 27, 2026

Inexperienced coaching does seem to have been an issue for the Giants this season. They made the bold decision to hire former Tennessee Volunteers head coach Joe Vitello as their manager, and it simply has not gone well. They enter play Friday with a record of 22-34, second-worst in the National League.

The most interesting thing about the Giants so far this season is arguably their victory celebrations. They have not even been able to break them out frequently.