Giants have a twist to their outrageous thrusting celebration

The San Francisco Giants are back at it again with their thrusting celebration.

But this time around, they took a page out of Key & Peele’s playbook.

After the Giants’ skid-snapping 10-3 win on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., outfielders Casey Schmitt , Harrison Bader and Drew Gilbert got together to recreate the classic McCringleberry’s Excessive Celebration” skit.

In San Francisco’s version of the famous sketch, Gilbert played the role of wide receiver Hingle McCringleberry, who was penalized for doing more than two thrusts in his celebration. Meanwhile, Bader and Schmitt acted as the ref and McCringleberry’s teammate, respectively.

Here’s a video of that hilarious celebration following the game.

Everyone knows 3 pumps is excessive celebration, come onpic.twitter.com/UxLbQLZRJ9 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) May 23, 2026

It was a tamer thrusting celebration than the previous one, which was reportedly retired primarily because of its vulgarity.

The Giants did not have much reason to pull off a celly since then, as they entered Saturday’s game having won just two of their 10 outings.

But with the victory over the White Sox, Bader, Gilbert, and Schmitt added a cherry on top of the win with another viral display of their shenanigans.

San Francisco improved to 21-31 after beating the White Sox, and the Giants will look to win the series in the finale on Sunday.