Report: Sandy Alderson likely to return to Mets under new ownership

Steve Cohen figures to make changes to the New York Mets’ organization, but one of those changes may involve a familiar figure.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, Cohen plans to bring former general manager Sandy Alderson back to the organization in an unknown role.

Sandy Alderson is likely to return to the Mets in some capacity as part of the ownership change. Probably not as GM. Story up shortly. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) September 20, 2020

Alderson’s return as GM seems unlikely. He held the position until 2018, when he left the role due to a recurrence of cancer. However, some sort of executive role is a possible fit.

The desire to bring back Alderson is understandable. The 72-year-old built the 2015 NL championship team, and generally won praise for his management of the organization.

It’s not clear what this could mean to current GM Brodie Van Wagenen. The current GM was recently caught up in an embarrassing controversy, and Cohen might want to bring in his own person for that position too.