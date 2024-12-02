Scott Boras using interesting approach this offseason

Scott Boras may have learned a lesson.

Three of Boras’ pitcher clients have already signed this offseason despite the MLB Winter Meetings not yet having taken place. First, it was Yusei Kikuchi signing a 3-year, $63 million deal with the Angels last week. After that, Blake Snell signed a huge deal with the Dodgers. Then on Sunday night, the Mets signed Frankie Montas to a 2-year deal.

That’s three Boras pitchers who signed in just over a month since the MLB season ended. What makes it notable? It seems to be a response to the Snell and Jordan Montgomery disasters.

Last offseason, neither Snell nor Montgomery signed until March. Both pitchers missed spring training entirely and started off their seasons poorly.

While Snell was able to turn things around with the San Francisco Giants, Montgomery never got on track and was demoted to Arizona’s bullpen. He later fired Boras. Though Snell stuck with Boras, the two-time Cy Young winner said that pitchers need spring training. It seems that Boras has learned that lesson.