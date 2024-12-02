Mets signing former Yankees pitcher to 2-year deal

The New York Mets on Sunday bolstered the team’s starting rotation with their latest free agency signing.

The Mets reached an agreement with pitcher Frankie Montas on a two-year contract worth $34 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal is reportedly pending a physical.

Right-hander Frankie Montas and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $34 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Montas, 31, threw 150.2 innings with a 4.84 ERA with Cincinnati and Milwaukee last year. He’s the first piece in the Mets’ new rotation. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2024

The Mets’ starting rotation was rated around middle-of-the-pack in 2024. The team’s starters had a collective ERA of 3.91, which ranked 12th in the majors.

With starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Luis Severino testing free agency this winter, the Mets may have brought in Montas as insurance in case either Manaea or Severino decides to leave.

Montas split time with the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers last season. In 30 total starts, Montas posted an ERA of 4.84 and a WHIP of 1.34 across 30 total starts.

While his recent production has been underwhelming, Montas has had a couple of standout seasons in the past. He had a 2.63 ERA over 16 starts in 2019 as a member of the Oakland A’s. Montas also got a few Cy Young votes in 2021 when he recorded a 3.37 ERA across 32 starts.

Perhaps the Mets feel like they can help Montas regain his past form, just like how the team did with fellow former Yankee Luis Severino.

While Montas could prove to be a savvy move down the line, the Mets are still fishing for an even bigger catch in free agency