17-year-old prospect with best name in MLB makes spring debut

He may be only 17 years old, but one MLB prospect is giving us 100 percent reason to remember the name.

The Milwaukee Brewers played a doubleheader in the Cactus League on Wednesday, facing the Los Angeles Dodgers on the front end and then the Arizona Diamondbacks on the back end. During their game against the Dodgers, Milwaukee decided to give an opportunity to the prospect with the best name in all of Major League Baseball — Jesus Made.

Made, 17, entered the game in the eighth inning as a pinch-hitter in the DH spot. That at-bat marked Made’s official spring training debut.

17 year-old Jesus Made officially makes his Cactus League debut. pic.twitter.com/KYjU46gwy3 — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) February 26, 2025

Though Made would go on to ground out in four pitches to the end the inning, there is plenty of reason to get familiar with him. Made begins the 2025 campaign as the single youngest prospect in Baseball America’s Top 100 list (where he ranks all the way up at No. 17).

Say hello to baseball’s youngest top-100 prospect: 17-year-old Jesus Made pic.twitter.com/C3VmpAZDe2 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 16, 2025

Capable of playing three positions in the infield (shortstop, second base, and third base), Made looked fantastic last season playing for the DSL Brewers, a minor league team in the Dominican Summer League. He batted .331 with a mammoth 1.013 OPS, producing six home runs, 28 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases in just 51 total games.

Made also has the benefit of being a switch hitter, raising his ceiling even further. It remains to be seen if the Brewers, a 93-win division champion last year that continued to add a bit this offseason, will give Made much of an opportunity in 2025. But considering that Made is not even old enough to buy a lotto ticket yet, Milwaukee’s long-term future looks to be in pretty good hands with him.