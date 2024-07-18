Seiya Suzuki’s interpreter gets fired by Cubs

Ippei Mizuhara isn’t the only interpreter getting shown the door this season.

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Chicago Cubs have dismissed Toy Matsushita, who had served as the interpreter for outfielder Seiya Suzuki over the last two-and-a-half seasons. While no specific reason was given for the firing, Mooney says that it was an “organizational decision” by the Cubs to go in a different direction.

Matsushita had served as Suzuki’s interpreter ever since Suzuki made the leap to Major League Baseball in 2022. He had acted as Suzuki’s translator during his interviews with U.S. media and was also responsible for relaying messages from Cubs coaches and front office members to Suzuki. Mooney adds that those duties will now be absorbed by two Cubs staffers, including Edwin Stanberry, who is the interpreter for Shota Imanaga (a fellow Cubs player of Japanese descent).

The 29-year-old Suzuki, a five-time All-Star in Japan, is hitting .270 for the Cubs this season with 13 homers and 45 RBIs in 72 games. Overall however, it has been an up-and-down year for Suzuki, and that now continues with the dismissal of his interpreter Matsushita.