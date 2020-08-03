Cardinals have seven players test positive for coronavirus, postpone next series

The St. Louis Cardinals have become the second team hit with a significant enough COVID-19 outbreak that it will lead to the postponement of multiple series.

Major League Baseball confirmed Monday that seven Cardinals players tested positive for the virus in the past week, along with six staff members. The four-game series in Detroit that was scheduled to begin Tuesday has been postponed.

MLB makes it official, postponing the four-game Cardinals-Tigers series. St. Louis has had 13 members of the organization test positive for COVID-19 in the past week, including 7 players. pic.twitter.com/QhowZmx2xu — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 3, 2020

News of the positive tests was first reported by Jon Heyman of MLB Network, while Mark Saxon of The Athletic was first to report that the team would not be traveling to Detroit. The Tigers series had already been adjusted once, with Monday’s game being postponed and set instead for a Wednesday doubleheader.

The Cardinals also lost a weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers due to positive tests. As a result, they’ll go at least a week without playing a game. The Miami Marlins were hit by a similar situation, and they’re scheduled to return to action Tuesday after not having played since July 26.