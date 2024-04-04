Shohei Ohtani on his way to breaking his manager’s Dodgers record

Shohei Ohtani is on his way to breaking his own manager’s record with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani homered on Wednesday for the first time since joining the Dodgers.

THE FIRST OF MANY FOR SHOHEI OHTANI. pic.twitter.com/6x0zye1GnZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 4, 2024

The home run placed Ohtani in a three-way tie for third on the franchise’s all-time list for most home runs by a Japanese-born player. Former Dodgers pitchers Kenta Maeda and Kazuhisa Ishii each hit one home run in their career with the team. Former NL Rookie of the Year pitcher Hideo Nomo hit four home runs with the Dodgers. And none other than current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts tops the list with seven home runs.

most HR, Japanese-born players in Dodgers history: Dave Roberts: 7

Hideo Nomo: 4

Shohei Ohtani: 1

Kenta Maeda: 1

Kazuhisa Ishii: 1 OHTANI IS GOING TO BREAK HIS OWN MANAGER’S RECORD!!!! https://t.co/UPdQt51WIT — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 4, 2024

Roberts is half-Japanese and was born in Okinawa. He played for the Dodgers from 2002-2004 and hit 7 of his 23 career home runs while with them. Roberts is in his ninth season as the team’s manager.

It probably won’t be too long before Ohtani surpasses Roberts on that list. Something tells us Roberts won’t be too bitter about being surpassed.