Watch: Shohei Ohtani impressively burns the shift for a double

September 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Shohei Ohtani hitting

The Texas Rangers utilized a shift against Shohei Ohtani on Thursday, and he picked it apart.

In the top of the first inning, Ohtani laced a grounder past the shifted Nick Solak, who was in the hole between first and second. The ball rolled all the way to the wall and Ohtani was able to leg out his eighth triple, tying him for the MLB lead.

Then in the sixth, the Rangers shifted on Ohtani again. He beat the shift with a tapper towards third base. But he was heads-up and used his speed to race into second with a double.

That was impressive.

Ohtani’s got stranded on the bases in the sixth, but his Los Angeles Angels still held the lead. Ohtani was 2-for-4 with a run and RBI through that point in the game.

