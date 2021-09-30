Watch: Shohei Ohtani impressively burns the shift for a double

The Texas Rangers utilized a shift against Shohei Ohtani on Thursday, and he picked it apart.

In the top of the first inning, Ohtani laced a grounder past the shifted Nick Solak, who was in the hole between first and second. The ball rolled all the way to the wall and Ohtani was able to leg out his eighth triple, tying him for the MLB lead.

Shohei Ohtani is now tied for the MLB lead in triples. pic.twitter.com/Ttd23fpI7H — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2021

Then in the sixth, the Rangers shifted on Ohtani again. He beat the shift with a tapper towards third base. But he was heads-up and used his speed to race into second with a double.

Somehow, Shohei turned this into a double. He amazes us on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/K1TPKL0xb4 — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2021

That was impressive.

Ohtani’s got stranded on the bases in the sixth, but his Los Angeles Angels still held the lead. Ohtani was 2-for-4 with a run and RBI through that point in the game.