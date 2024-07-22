Shohei Ohtani makes Dodger history with mammoth home run

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit a home run for the ages in his team’s Sunday showdown against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ohtani led off the bottom of the 5th inning with a monstrous blast against Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford to give the Dodgers a 6-2 lead. The home run went 473 feet into the right field seats — the second-longest homer in Dodger Stadium history in the StatCast era.

Shohei Ohtani is the first in the NL to reach 30 home runs! His fourth straight season with 30+ homers! pic.twitter.com/z07KtX2dY8 — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2024

The only player who has hit a home run that went farther than Ohtani’s was Giancarlo Stanton back in 2015. The then-Miami Marlins slugger hit a 475-foot bomb in a July 2015 contest against the Dodgers.

The home run was Ohtani’s 30th home run of the season and his 7th that has gone for at least 450 feet.

Even Clayton Kershaw, who has been with the Dodgers since 2008, doesn’t think he’s ever seen anything like Ohtani’s rocket to right field.

Clayton Kershaw has seen a LOT of games at Dodger Stadium. And he's never seen anyone do what Shohei Ohtani did tonight 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RAqcRiWEQX — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2024

The moonshot makes it sting a little bit more that Ohtani chose not to participate in this year’s Home Run Derby.