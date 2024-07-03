 Skip to main content
Shohei Ohtani reveals why he will not do Home Run Derby

July 3, 2024
by Grey Papke
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani on the field

March 20, 2024; Seoul, SOUTH KOREA; Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani reacts after playing against the San Diego Padres during a MLB regular season Seoul Series game at Gocheok Sky Dome. Photo Credit: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani will not be doing the Home Run Derby in 2024, though he had expressed interest in the event last week.

Ohtani admitted Tuesday that he would not take part in the event this year at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Los Angeles Dodgers star cited his rehab efforts as the biggest reason.

“I’m in the middle of my rehab progression, so it’s not going to look like I’ll be participating,” Ohtani said through a translator, via Beth Harris of The Associated Press.

Ohtani can hit just fine, as is evidenced by his 27 home runs. However, he is still rehabbing after offseason elbow surgery that has kept him from pitching this season. Obviously, Ohtani and the Dodgers both had some concerns about whether a lot of swinging would be detrimental to those rehab efforts. Fatigue was also cited as a factor on the Dodgers’ side.

Baltimore Orioles slugger Gunnar Henderson is, to date, the only confirmed participant for the 2024 event. Ohtani and Aaron Judge would easily be the biggest draws, but unfortunately, neither will be taking part this year.

