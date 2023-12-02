Report: Shohei Ohtani closing in on free agency decision

Shohei Ohtani will not be dragging his free agency out very long, according to a new report.

Ohtani’s free agent negotiations are already entering their “final stretch,” according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of SportsNet. A small group of teams is expected to meet with Ohtani’s representatives in Los Angeles this weekend, setting up a final decision as early as this week.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are viewed within the industry as the frontrunner for Ohtani. The Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays have also been linked to the two-way star, while three other teams appear to have taken themselves out of contention already.

MLB’s Winter Meetings begin on Sunday, so it would make sense for Ohtani to make a decision before those conclude. His contract will break records and likely surpass $500 million, regardless of where he ends up signing.