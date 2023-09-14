Report: 1 team still all-in on Shohei Ohtani despite injury

We still do not know how Shohei Ohtani’s UCL injury will impact his upcoming free agency. However, a new report suggests that one team is every bit as interested in him as they were before.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain interested in pursuing Ohtani when he becomes a free agent, according to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times. The Dodgers are well aware that Ohtani is unlikely to pitch in 2024, but that does not seem to be a dealbreaker.

What is still unknown is how the Dodgers and other teams view Ohtani’s long-term future. It is clear at this point that Ohtani still wants to be a two-way player when he is healthy enough to do so again. The Dodgers could certainly facilitate that if they want to, and would not have to lean on him as heavily as the Los Angeles Angels have. The other question is whether the injury will cost him money in free agency, but we do not know that yet.

Notably, a recent report suggested that some teams view Ohtani’s future as a pitcher with some skepticism. If the Dodgers do not, that could give them a leg up in negotiations.