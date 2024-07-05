Shohei Ohtani home run ball nails young fan in head

Shohei Ohtani blasted his 27th home run of the season earlier this week, and the towering shot unfortunately bounced off of a young fan’s head.

Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the 7th inning to give the Dodgers a 4-3 lead in their eventual 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday night. Several fans tried to catch the 443-foot shot, but the unsuccessful attempts resulted in the ball hitting a young boy directly in the head.

The video looked incredibly painful.

Shohei Ohtani’s 27th home run bounces off little kid’s forehead. I hope he’s OK. @SportsNetLA #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/UIigMtHMhR — Miguel A. Melendez (@MelendezReports) July 3, 2024

The home run had an exit velocity of 112 mph. It is unknown if the young fan suffered a serious injury or required medical attention.

Ohtani is batting .316 on the season with 27 home runs and 64 RBI. His 1.035 OPS is second in MLB behind only Aaron Judge’s 1.135.

Ironically, a bat boy recently saved Ohtani from being drilled in the head with a line drive (video here). It’s a shame no one was able to do the same for the young fan who was on the wrong end of Ohtani’s home run ball.