 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 27, 2024

Dodgers batboy saves Shohei Ohtani from foul ball in viral video

June 27, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
A Dodgers batboy catches a foul ball

Screenshot

Shohei Ohtani came inches away from disaster on Wednesday night, but a Los Angeles Dodgers batboy prevented what could have been an ugly situation.

Ohtani was standing in the dugout with a helmet on waiting to hit during the Dodgers’ 4-0 with over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill., when Enrique Hernandez ripped a foul ball toward the bench area. The ball was headed directly for Ohtani’s face, but a Dodgers bat boy was on his toes and caught it first.

The video went viral, with some calling the play by the batboy a $700 million catch:

Ohtani could do nothing but try to put his hands in front of his face to protect himself. Fortunately, he did not need to.

Somebody better have treated that guy to a nice steak dinner.

Article Tags

Los Angeles DodgersShohei Ohtani
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus