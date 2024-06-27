Dodgers batboy saves Shohei Ohtani from foul ball in viral video

Shohei Ohtani came inches away from disaster on Wednesday night, but a Los Angeles Dodgers batboy prevented what could have been an ugly situation.

Ohtani was standing in the dugout with a helmet on waiting to hit during the Dodgers’ 4-0 with over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill., when Enrique Hernandez ripped a foul ball toward the bench area. The ball was headed directly for Ohtani’s face, but a Dodgers bat boy was on his toes and caught it first.

The video went viral, with some calling the play by the batboy a $700 million catch:

Batboy made a $700 million catch pic.twitter.com/PMSY54DN6t — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 27, 2024

Ohtani could do nothing but try to put his hands in front of his face to protect himself. Fortunately, he did not need to.

Somebody better have treated that guy to a nice steak dinner.