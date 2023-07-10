 Skip to main content
Shohei Ohtani attracts unbelievable media scrum at All-Star Game

July 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Shohei Ohtani media day

If there is any doubt about Shohei Ohtani being the biggest thing in baseball, one only needs to glance at the attention he attracted Monday at MLB’s All-Star media day.

FOX Sports showed a view of Ohtani at his media availability completely surrounded by a crowd of media from all over the world. The crowd around him was so big that it spilled over toward where other players were seated.

The only way you can really see Ohtani is by looking at his red Los Angeles Angels cap in the middle of it all.

Ohtani’s two-way stardom has made him the game’s best player, and deservedly so. He leads the league with 32 home runs and has a 3.32 ERA while striking out over a batter an inning. With the level of interest he brings with him, it’s no wonder the Angels don’t want to trade him, even if they might be better off long-term if they did.

