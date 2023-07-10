Shohei Ohtani attracts unbelievable media scrum at All-Star Game

If there is any doubt about Shohei Ohtani being the biggest thing in baseball, one only needs to glance at the attention he attracted Monday at MLB’s All-Star media day.

FOX Sports showed a view of Ohtani at his media availability completely surrounded by a crowd of media from all over the world. The crowd around him was so big that it spilled over toward where other players were seated.

Looks like a few people want to talk to Shohei Ohtani today 🦄👀 pic.twitter.com/NlgEZyuh3E — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 10, 2023

The only way you can really see Ohtani is by looking at his red Los Angeles Angels cap in the middle of it all.

Ohtani’s two-way stardom has made him the game’s best player, and deservedly so. He leads the league with 32 home runs and has a 3.32 ERA while striking out over a batter an inning. With the level of interest he brings with him, it’s no wonder the Angels don’t want to trade him, even if they might be better off long-term if they did.