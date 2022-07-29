Report: Angels listening to trade offers for Shohei Ohtani

You know things are bleak for the Los Angeles Angels if they’re listening to trade proposals for Shohei Ohtani, but that is the current situation.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Thursday that the Angels are listening when teams inquire about Ohtani. However, Heyman cautions that a trade for Ohtani is very unlikely to happen.

The thinking is that even if the Angels get some significant trade offers for Ohtani, team owner Arte Moreno might not approve a deal. Moreno loves have superstars on the roster since they help attract fans.

The Angels have two of the best players in MLB in Ohtani and Mike Trout. But the team has absolutely tanked this season and is 42-57. Due to their horrendous record, they are willing to listen on possible trades for anyone.

Trout is out with a back injury and has a no-trade clause. Ohtani is only under team control for one more season before he’s set to hit free agency. Since there is a chance he could leave anyway, the team might be willing to hear trade offers.

Ohtani won AL MVP last season after clubbing 46 home runs and going 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA. Though Ohtani is not hitting for the same power this season, he’s made up for it by being more dominant on the mound. The two-way star is 9-5 with a 2.80 ERA.