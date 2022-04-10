 Skip to main content
Shohei Ohtani sets Statcast record with scorching double

April 10, 2022
by Grey Papke

Shohei Ohtani finishes a swing

Shohei Ohtani is wasting no time getting off to a hot start in the 2022 season. In fact, he needed just three games to a set a Statcast record.

Ohtani ripped a double in Sunday’s game that had an exit velocity of 119.1 MPH. Not only is that the hardest hit ball of Ohtani’s career, but it’s also an exit velocity record for a left-handed hitter.

Ohtani actually hit it too hard, in a sense. The ball bounced into the stands for a ground rule double, which probably cost the Angels a run.

The reigning AL MVP looks poised for another big season at the plate, and he struck out nine in just 4.2 innings on Opening Day while on the mound. No wonder even opponents are left stunned by him.

Photo: Joe Comporeale-USA TODAY Sports

