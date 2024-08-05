 Skip to main content
Son of Baseball Hall of Famer gets DFA’d by Dodgers after less than 2 months

August 5, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Andrew Friedman at a press conference

Nov 7, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodger president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman addresses the media at a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are moving on swiftly from a notable name.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Dodgers have designated utilityman Cavan Biggio for assignment. The move is to make room for the return of Freddie Freeman (who had been out for the last week-and-a-half due to a concerning family issue).

Cavan, the son of Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, was just acquired by the Dodgers in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays in mid-June. He was an OK fill-in for an injury-bitten Dodgers team but ultimately hit just .192 with a .635 OPS over his 30 total games for the Dodgers.

The lefty-hitting Cavan may be running out of chances at the MLB level. He was already DFA’d by the Blue Jays immediately before being traded to the Dodgers and is now down to a .225 career batting average as he nears his 30th birthday next year. Cavan’s positional versatility (and his knack for cool viral moments) does help. But he just may not be a winning baseball player for a fully-healthy team at this point.

