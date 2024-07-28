Craig Biggio had awesome reaction to his son hitting HR vs. Astros

Houston Astros legend Craig Biggio had a bittersweet moment Saturday as he watched his former team take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Biggio was in the stands when his son Cavan Biggio, who plays for the Dodgers, came up to the plate with his team up 5-4 in the top of the 8th.

Cavan worked a 2-2 count against Astros reliever Tay Scott. After fouling off Scott’s fifth pitch, the Dodgers batter smashed a 92-mph fastball to the right-field seats.

The Dodgers’ broadcast panned over to Craig Biggio as his son trotted around the bases. The elder Biggio initially looked conflicted but eventually cracked a smile as his “dad” side probably overtook his “Astros” side.

Cavan Biggio goes yard at Minute Maid Park. His father, Astros legend Craig Biggio, has mixed feelings. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2EPePwchna — MLB (@MLB) July 28, 2024

Cavan Biggio has struggled at the plate this season. He was cut by the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the year before being picked up by the Dodgers last month. The younger Biggio entered Saturday’s contest batting .180 with one home run through 23 games as a Dodger.

But the numbers didn’t matter against the Astros. Biggio went 2-for-3 with a walk in the contest, including his home run and a double.

However, it wasn’t enough to secure a Dodger win. The Astros came storming back by scoring three runs combined in the bottom of the 8th and 9th to complete a 7-6 comeback.

Craig Biggio, as both a father and a former Astro, got the best of both worlds.