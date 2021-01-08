 Skip to main content
Sports world pays tribute to Tommy Lasorda

January 8, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Tommy Lasorda

There are few people in Major League Baseball history who made a bigger impact on the sport than Tommy Lasorda, and we were quickly reminded of that after the Los Angeles Dodgers shared the sad news on Friday that the Hall of Famer has died.

Tributes poured in from all over the MLB and sports world after word of Lasorda’s death spread. Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully delivered a great quote about Lasorda.

Many others shared their condolences:

Others shared their fondest memories of Lasorda, who was known for his fiery personality. Below are some great clips that sum up why Lasorda was so popular during his 70 years around professional baseball. Beware that one clip contains inappropriate language.

How much did Lasorda love the Dodgers? He once said he asked his wife to put the team’s schedule on his tombstone so people could visit his grave to know whether the Dodgers are playing at home or on the road.

Lasorda spent over a month in the hospital before being sent home earlier this week. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night. He was 93.

Lasorda led the Dodgers to World Series wins as their manager in 1981 and 1988. He also pitched for the team in the 1950s.

