Sports world pays tribute to Tommy Lasorda

There are few people in Major League Baseball history who made a bigger impact on the sport than Tommy Lasorda, and we were quickly reminded of that after the Los Angeles Dodgers shared the sad news on Friday that the Hall of Famer has died.

Tributes poured in from all over the MLB and sports world after word of Lasorda’s death spread. Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully delivered a great quote about Lasorda.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully on Tommy Lasorda: "His heart was bigger than his talent and there were no foul lines for his enthusiasm.” #Dodgers — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 8, 2021

Many others shared their condolences:

Commissioner Rob Manfred on the passing of Tommy Lasorda: pic.twitter.com/dZCshI4lbV — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 8, 2021

Nobody lived, breathed, and slept baseball more than Tommy Lasorda. He was more than just a World Series-winning manager for those great L.A. teams in the ‘80s. He BLED Dodger blue. He was a true gentleman, along with being a champion and Hall of Famer. https://t.co/XdPRf27ntS — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 8, 2021

My last visit with the Skipper, Tommy Lasorda, and Lexington’s own Brian Cashman. Tommy was one of the all-time greats. Bled Dodger Blue!!! Rest In Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/Sv6v3xjkhb — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 8, 2021

After Tommy Lasorda led @USABaseball to gold in Sydney, he told @BillPlaschke, “All I’ve done in my career, this is the greatest moment in my life. When the @Dodgers won, the people in Los Angeles were happy. But tonight, the entire country is happy.” @NBCOlympics — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 8, 2021

Words can not express my feelings. A friend and mentor for 52 years is no longer with us. Tommy no one will ever fill the void you left. Thank you for everything. R.I.P. — Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) January 8, 2021

To this day, Tommy Lasorda gave the best and most passionate speech to our 2006 WBC team that I’ve ever heard. Most of which can’t be repeated due to sensitive ears. Loved every minute of every conversation that I had with him. Baseball lost a legend. — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) January 8, 2021

Back when the Dodgers had spring training at Vero Beach, you could learn a lot as a young baseball writer tagging along with the older guys when Tommy Lasorda started telling stories. An original character who truly loved the game and the people in it. #RIPLegend — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) January 8, 2021

When it came to Tommy Lasorda, a picture wasn't worth 1,000 words. Not 1,000 of HIS words, at least. What a storyteller. The Dodgers didn't have a mascot, they had something better: an ambassador. Few people have been as emblematic of a team as Lasorda was for the Dodgers — J.A. Adande (@jadande) January 8, 2021

Others shared their fondest memories of Lasorda, who was known for his fiery personality. Below are some great clips that sum up why Lasorda was so popular during his 70 years around professional baseball. Beware that one clip contains inappropriate language.

RIP Tommy Lasorda, one of the great characters in sports history. pic.twitter.com/T0yHoo4vpu — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) January 8, 2021

Tommy Lasorda has passed away at the age of 93 Here he is after the 1988 World Series. Absolute legend. Rest, Tommy… pic.twitter.com/ESvod29r3r — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 8, 2021

In 2018 when the Dodgers won the division after playing game 163, Tommy Lasorda was in dugout celebrating with the players. pic.twitter.com/auzJULbIxv — Fidel Martinez (@fidmart85) January 8, 2021

How much did Lasorda love the Dodgers? He once said he asked his wife to put the team’s schedule on his tombstone so people could visit his grave to know whether the Dodgers are playing at home or on the road.

Nobody loved the Dodgers more than Tommy Lasorda. He's going to have the best tombstone out there. pic.twitter.com/jKAMnMrm7k — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) January 8, 2021

Lasorda spent over a month in the hospital before being sent home earlier this week. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night. He was 93.

Lasorda led the Dodgers to World Series wins as their manager in 1981 and 1988. He also pitched for the team in the 1950s.