Steve Bartman impersonator spotted at Cubs-Rockies game

The memory of Steve Bartman’s infamous moment in baseball history continues to live on nearly two decades later. A fan appeared to be impersonating Bartman at Coors Field during the Monday night matchup between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs in Denver, Colo.

The fan — who sat behind home plate — donned a thick, black sweater with a green collar just like Bartman did. The fan completed the look with a blue Cubs baseball cap, glasses, and a pair of headphones.

@PhilHecken @UniWatch someone behind home plate is dressed like Steve Bartman at tonight’s Cubs-Rockies game in Denver. pic.twitter.com/fYfU7WpSPF — Will (@wakeyer) September 12, 2023

Bartman has been vilified by the Cubs fan base for over a decade after he reached out to catch what he thought was a foul ball during Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS. The Cubs were five outs away from reaching the World Series for the first time in 58 years.

Cubs outfielder Moises Alou would have likely caught the fly ball hit by Marlins second baseman Luis Castillo had Bartman not interfered. Instead, a Cubs meltdown ensued and they ended up losing the game — and eventually the series.

Bartman is still referenced to this day whenever a fan interferes with a potentially catchable foul ball.

The fan’s impersonation comes just over a month before the 20-year anniversary of the Bartman incident. The Marlins clearly haven’t forgotten about the play either given that they held a classless promotion commemorating the incident.